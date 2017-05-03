Tony Romo to be Honored by Texas Lawmakers

The Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, is set to be honored by state lawmakers.

State officials are recognizing Romo for his career with the Cowboys and celebrate his retirement.

The honors come after announcing his retirement and new chapter with CBS television as an NFL broadcaster.

Tony credits his family and injuries to his retirement, but also says he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work on TV.

“It just started to feel right going to CBS,” said Romo. “I felt a connection there.”