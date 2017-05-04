24kt Gold Darth Vadar Mask Costs $1,400,000!

May 4, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Love Star Wars and have Disney/George Lucas deep pockets?

Today, May 4th, is “Star Wars Day”, and Japanese jeweler Tanaka Kikinzoku, with the help of 10 goldsmiths, has created a 33 lb. 24k Darth Vadar mask.

gettyimages 672612002 24kt Gold Darth Vadar Mask Costs $1,400,000!

A pure gold life-size mask of Darth Vader is displayed at a main shop of Japan’s jeweler Tanaka Kikinzoku Jewelry in Tokyo’s Ginza shopping district on April 25, 2017 (Photo: KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)

 

The mask must be custom ordered and takes approximately 3 months to make.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens Dec. 15. Wonder if Tanaka has plans to display one of these at the world premiere? If so, he’ll need a bowling ball bag, insurance and someone strong with the force to guard it!

