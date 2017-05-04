An All Animal Cover Of Smash Mouth’s “Allstar” Will Make Your Day

May 4, 2017 5:54 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: allstar, Animals, Bird, Cats, Cover, Dogs, Smash Mouth, Song

What happens when you sync up weird animal noises with Smash Mouth’s AllStar? To make a long story short, the perfect thing to get you through this Thursday!

We’ve got dogs…we’ve got cats…we’ve even got a crazy bird all “singing” Allstar. It’s nothing but a series of grunts, yawns, barks, growls, meows, and chirping mashed together to create the most awesome cover of the made famous by the movie Shrek.

Seriously, this version is pure gold, but the real scene-stealer goes to the crazy eyed Chihuahua!

