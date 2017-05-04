Code Pink Member Desiree Fairooz Found Guilty Of Laughing At Attorney General Jeff Sessions & Could Face Up To A Year In Jail

What the actual heck? Is this North Korea? What is happening?

Believe it or not, but a woman named Desiree Fairooz was recently prosecuted for laughing. Back in January, during Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing in front of the Senate, the 61-year-old woman laughed out loud when Senator Richard Shelby said…

“Jeff’s extensive record of treating all Americans equally under the law is clear and well-documented.”

She was then charged with two misdemeanors, disorderly conduct and parading or demonstrating on capitol grounds.

Well, Fairooz has been found guilty on both charges and could face up to a year in jail. According to jurors, it was her behavior after being asked to leave the hearing that got her the guilty verdict.