Code Pink Member Desiree Fairooz Found Guilty Of Laughing At Attorney General Jeff Sessions & Could Face Up To A Year In Jail

May 4, 2017 5:23 AM
Filed Under: attorney genreal, code pink, confirmation, Desiree Fairooz, Jeff Sessions, Prosecuted, Senate Hearing

What the actual heck? Is this North Korea? What is happening?

Believe it or not, but a woman named Desiree Fairooz was recently prosecuted for laughing. Back in January, during Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing in front of the Senate, the 61-year-old woman laughed out loud when Senator Richard Shelby said…

“Jeff’s extensive record of treating all Americans equally under the law is clear and well-documented.”

She was then charged with two misdemeanors, disorderly conduct and parading or demonstrating on capitol grounds.

Well, Fairooz has been found guilty on both charges and could face up to a year in jail. According to jurors, it was her behavior after being asked to leave the hearing that got her the guilty verdict.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live