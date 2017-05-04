Dak And Zeke Are Top NFL Merchandising Players

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott topped NFL player merchandise and products sales for the year of 2016.

This is the first time two rookies led the list compiled by the NFL Players Association. Zeke led the league in rushing and the quarterback was the Offensive Rookie of the Year. The list is based on total sales of officially licensed NFL player merchandise, tracking year-end results from March 1, 2016, through Feb. 28, 2017.

“It’s pretty humbling,” Elliott said. “When you’re a rookie, you’re just looking to put your head down, help the team and learn the ropes. To accomplish this level of success off the field shows just how passionate football fans are in Dallas, in Ohio, my home state of Missouri, and all around the world. And to be up there with Dak and Dez (Bryant), alongside great players like Tom Brady and Odell Beckham, is very special to me.”