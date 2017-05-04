Danielle “Cash Me Outside” Bregoli Takes Aim At Walmart For Cashing In On Her Catchphrase

Danielle Bregoli, who came to public attention while on Dr. Phil … see at 3:25…

Later, after Dr. Phil arranged some counseling for her… see :55…

Now, in a true display of poor taste and judgement, Walmart took Bregoli’s catchphrase, and turned it into a clothing line. Subsequently, Bregoli’s legal team is going after Walmart, demanding removal of 15 articles of “Cash Me Outside” clothing from their stores, within 5 days. Plus, they want sales figures on the items. All according to TMZ.

Click HERE to see one of the mentioned items.

Sad to know Walmart cashing-in on a phrase made by a 14-year-old who needs major counseling, guidance, and to go beyond her 7th grade education towards a productive life.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP