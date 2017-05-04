Don’t Open That Google Doc & Here’s What To Do If You Did

Google Docs is currently at the center of an email scam.

Wednesday afternoon Google Docs was hit by spammers sending around a phishing emails from what looked like your friends. The email urged recipients to open a Google Doc which then gave the sender access to Google contact lists and Google Drive, thus sending out more emails to more people.

Needless to say, but if you find a Google Doc from a friend in your Gmail account…DON’T click on it.

As of right the now, Google has disabled the accounts that started the scam, however, you may have already clicked on it. So what should you do? Go ahead and change all your passwords and revoke access to your Google Docs. Click HERE for step by step instructions. And finally, report the issue to Google.