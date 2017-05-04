iPhone’s “Siri” Saves 3 Men From High Waves At Sea

May 4, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Three fishermen were recently cruising off Key Biscayne Florida when major waves came along and began taking over their boat, as reported by Fox 4 Now.

Soon the boat began taking on more water than it could handle and the situation became grim when it sank, and the men had to rely on life jackets.

One of the guys took out a waterproof iPhone 7 and asked “Siri” to call 9-1-1!

The three fishermen were cruising off the coast of Florida when they were confronted by big waves. It didn’t take long for the 18-foot boat to start taking on water.

Eventually the water temperature took a toll on the men, making their hands and fingers cold, creating problems using the touch screen.

Fortunately, their emergency call reached help, and a Coast Guard helicopter rescued them!

Yeah, you have to give “Siri” credit when credit is due.

Now, don’t ask me how many times I have asked Siri for directions and ended up no where near my intended destination, the ocean, or the Coast Guard.

