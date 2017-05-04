iPhone’s “Siri” Saves 3 Men From High Waves At Sea

Three fishermen were recently cruising off Key Biscayne Florida when major waves came along and began taking over their boat, as reported by Fox 4 Now.

Soon the boat began taking on more water than it could handle and the situation became grim when it sank, and the men had to rely on life jackets.

One of the guys took out a waterproof iPhone 7 and asked “Siri” to call 9-1-1!

Eventually the water temperature took a toll on the men, making their hands and fingers cold, creating problems using the touch screen.

Fortunately, their emergency call reached help, and a Coast Guard helicopter rescued them!

Yeah, you have to give “Siri” credit when credit is due.

