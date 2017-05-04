Is Beer Better Than Tylenol for Pain Relief? Study Says Yes

Beer has been around for thousands of years – it makes sense that it could be a more natural, healthier alternative to pills.

And now, according to 18 studies published from the University of Greenwich in England, we learn that drinking two pints of beer is more effective at relieving pain than taking over-the-counter painkillers.

Scientists found that beer can cut discomfort by 25%. It’s not clear if this is due to alcohol’s effect on brain receptors or because it lowers anxiety which changes how we perceive the pain.

More than two pints is too much, counterproductive, and trading one problem for another!

The researchers also point out that beer is effective at helping with physical aches and pains, not the emotional ones.