Jerry Seinfeld Has Recreated His Original Stand-Up Act for Netflix Special

Jerry Seinfeld returned to his comedic roots – the mid ’70s – to re-create his original stand-up act for a Netflix special at the actual venue where he started: New York’s Comic Strip Live. In additional to his original material, he included original opening acts, Jimmy Brogan and Mark Schiff. Everything inside the club was made to look like it did 40 years ago, right down to the red-checkered tablecloths. The show was taped last weekend. No air date has been announced yet.

