Joining the ranks of Bruno Mars, Madonna, and Lady Gaga, Katy Perry is set to join James Corden for another trip in Carpool Karaoke!

Carpool Karaoke with @KatyPerry is coming Monday, May 22! 👏👏👏 Get all the #KatyCarpool deets here: https://t.co/5ZJolmx3lN 🚗🎤🎶 pic.twitter.com/RKNTaTzDMv — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) May 3, 2017

Perry will be part of The Late Late Show’s primetime special The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017. Along with her appearance, Corden will also play clips from his past favorite episodes, along with a brand new “Toddlerography” segment featuring Jennifer Lopez.

READY FOR THIS RIDE❗️❗️❗️(insert vine:🎶I'm in me mum's car broom broom🎶) https://t.co/J7SHwAA3fI — Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 3, 2017

Corden’s special is set to air Monday, May 22 at 9pm!

Via ET