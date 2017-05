It’s official: Mama June is a beach babe.

Mama June celebrated her weight loss with a Baywatch-themed photo shoot. https://t.co/kibs1w7ceg pic.twitter.com/LSFJikF4eJ — E! News (@enews) May 4, 2017

Now a size 4 after losing 300 lbs., 37-year-old Mama June Shannon tells People: “I can promise you I’m never going back to my old size. I’m happy where I’m at.”

Wow – what a transformation!