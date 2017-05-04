Man Arrested For Breaking Into Neighbor’s Home To Drink His Booze And Eat His Sandwiches

May 4, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: Breaking and Entering, Crime, Joel Puglia, Moonshine, Neighbor, Sandwich, South Carolina

55-year-old South Carolina man Joel Puglia was incredibly hungry one day, when he found he had nothing inside of his home to eat.  What’s the next logical step, you say?  Of course it’s break into your neighbor’s home.  Duh.

Puglia told deputies at the York County Sheriff’s Office that he did go into his neighbor’s home because “he was hungry and did not have anything to eat at his house.”  He reportedly pushed his neighbor’s locked door in several times before gaining access into the home.  The report states that Puglia made and consumed a pimento cheese sandwich, as well as taking a whole pickle from a pickle jar.

The homeowner previously put cameras up in his home because he noticed some things going missing.  He also noticed a fork with pimento cheese on it in the sink, and the homeowner noted that he had not used a fork recently.

Puglia is being charged with burglary and petit larceny, and admitted to police to having entered the home previously ona  number of occasions without the homeowner being aware of it.

Via Herald Online

