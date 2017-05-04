Prince Philip Is Retiring From His Royal Duties

May 4, 2017
Queen Elizabeth called somewhat of an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon, which left a lot of people speculating on her health. Don’t worry, she’s fine, but she did reveal a pretty big announcement.

Prince Philip is retiring from his royal duties this Fall. Between now and August, the Duke of Edinburgh will fulfill all of his prior commitments, however he is no longer accepting invitations to events.

Buckingham Palace released a statement saying…

“He is patron, president or a member of more than 780 organizations and will continue to be associated with them, but will no longer play an active role by attending engagements.”

As for the Queen…she will continue on as normal.

