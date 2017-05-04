Stephen Colbert Responds To #FireColbert, Says “I Have Jokes; He Has The Launch Codes. So, It’s A Fair Fight.”

Host of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert, isn’t too concerned that people are outrage of his monologue Trump comments. Nor does he care that there’s a hashtag trying to get him removed from his current position.
On Monday night, Colbert laid into President Trump, some saying he went too far with a joke. You can watch that HERE. The hashtag #FireColbert began trending shortly after the episode aired.
Well Colbert has answered the haters. On Wednesday night, Colbert began his opening monologue saying,
“I’m still here.”
Now, if you were expecting an apology…it doesn’t look you’re going to get one. Colbert did say he regretted his wording, but left things saying,
“So at the end of that monologue I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don’t regret that. He, I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight. I’m not going to repeat the phrase, but I just want to say for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero. I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that.”