For the first time in the venue’s 126-year history, a homeless choir will play Carnegie Hall.

We had the opportunity to talk with the choir’s director, Jonathan Platant, who is extremely excited about the opportunity.

What’s more, this street choir is from Dallas. The Dallas Street Choir, in fact, which will also get to play the National Cathedral the very next day.

The announcement came out earlier this week, and the DSC will head to New York for the big show next month.