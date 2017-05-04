The Late Show with Stephen Colbert To Welcome Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms and Rob Corddry For One Night!

Tuesday May 9th could very well be a late night of TV to remember, according to CBS 11

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will welcome special guests former Comedy Central Daily Show host Jon Stewart…

Samantha Bee…

John Oliver…

Ed Helms…

… and Rob Corddry!

CBS said Wednesday that Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms and Rob Corddry will join Colbert on “The Late Show” next week.

Before The Late Show, Colbert was part of Comedy Central’s Daily Show hosted by Stewart, before launching the channel’s The Colbert Report. Bee, Oliver, Helms and Corddry were all correspondents for the Daily Show.

In 2015, Colbert joined CBS, Stewart left Daily Show, and Trevor Noah replaced Stewart.

CBS is promising a “special evening of comedy and conversation” with the show.

Should the CBS legal team be on standby? Lol!