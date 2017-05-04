The Late Show with Stephen Colbert To Welcome Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms and Rob Corddry For One Night!

Tuesday May 9th could very well be a late night of TV to remember, according to CBS 11
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will welcome special guests former Comedy Central Daily Show host Jon Stewart…
Jon Steward (Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central)
Samantha Bee…
Executive producer/host Samantha Bee of ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ speaks onstage during the TBS portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
John Oliver…
John Oliver attends the 2017 Garden Of Laughs Comedy Benefit at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on March 28, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Ed Helms…
Ed Helms attends the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival After Party For The Clapper Presented By EFFEN Vodka At Avenue at Avenue on April 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)
… and Rob Corddry!
Actor Rob Corddry attends the LA Premiere of Paramount Pictures “Office Christmas Party” at Regency Village Theatre on December 7, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
CBS said Wednesday that Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms and Rob Corddry will join Colbert on “The Late Show” next week.
Before The Late Show, Colbert was part of Comedy Central’s Daily Show hosted by Stewart, before launching the channel’s The Colbert Report. Bee, Oliver, Helms and Corddry were all correspondents for the Daily Show.
In 2015, Colbert joined CBS, Stewart left Daily Show, and Trevor Noah replaced Stewart.
CBS is promising a “special evening of comedy and conversation” with the show.
Should the CBS legal team be on standby? Lol!