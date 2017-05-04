The Top 10 Wealthiest Music Artists In The U.K.

Billboard reports the most wealthiest music artists in the U.K. are:

10. Sting – $236 million

8. Tie between Ringo Starr & Michael Flatley – $256 million

7. Olivia and Dhani Harrison (wife & son of George Harrison) – $268 million

6. Keith Richards – $300 million

5. Mick Jagger – $320 million

4. Elton John – $371 million

3. U2 – $701 million

2. Andrew Lloyd-Weber (theatre mogul) – $972 million

#1 Sir Paul and Nancy McCartney – $1 BILLION!

So, if you ever need money and know any them, you now know for sure who to call… :).

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP