Taylor Swift Recording NEW Album!

Taylor Swift has been living quietly… but making noise… in a Nashville recording studio. The kind… that makes money! Recording in Nashville can be done much easier on the down-low versus LA or NYC, allowing the artist or band to do so more quietly.

E! News reports their source saying “Taylor has been writing and recording her new album in Nashville for the last several months”… “she has been working on it around the clock and will be making an announcement soon. She is really excited about her new music and can’t wait to share it with her fans.”

Taylor has been avoiding all possible distractions and an E News insider says, “She has been entirely focused on that and not much else. She has been 100 percent dedicated to making music the last few months and that’s it.”

Taylor has spent some time with family and friends, but other than that… it’s studio time!

An E! News source says “she is really looking forward to finishing the record and being able to have some down time to reconnect with her friends.”

Can we expect a summer release from Taylor? That would be wise!