Adorable Little Girl Has Her Own Cooking Show “Cooking With Mazzy”

May 5, 2017 5:41 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: mazzy

It’s no secret, we love food! And anything to do with food. With that said, you can only watch the Food Network reruns for so long before you start craving some sort of new and improved cooking show.

Well, we just found the cooking show that beats all other cooking shows. Move over Bobby Flay and make way for Mazzy, the next Iron Chef!

Now, Mazzy can’t be older than two. Maybe one? However, her parents already have her in the kitchen doing the work of a professional chef with their own TV show!

This week’s episode features Mazzy showing the world how to make Boba Milk Tea.

She can pronounce all the ingredients! She knows how to measure everything, including tablespoons of honey! Is there anything this little girl can’t do?

