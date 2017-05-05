Blake Powers Reviews “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2”

My anticipation for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 was high this past Monday night before it’s 7 p.m. media screening at AMC NorthPark Center, and Walt Disney delivers on a major scale!

This next chapter of the franchise clearly shows a more cohesive group… a family… in every sense. They’re learning, growing, and becoming more comfortable with each other. Plus, problems arise that most families have, including sibling rivalry… and the long-time movie favorite… the long-thought-to-be-dead dad, who isn’t what he seems!

“Drax” is learning what humor is and how to apply it, “Rocket Raccoon” has his moments (but could have used more/better), baby “Groot” owns several scenes that endear his character deeper with the audience, Peter Quill and Gamora’s unspoken affection grows, and “Yondu” reveals himself to have more heart than you knew.

Major action, fun, dancing, say-that-again dialogue, an homage to Star Wars, and cameos from Sylvester Stallone and David Hasselhoff, make this a 2 hour-17min. box-office winning romp and race through space!

Be sure to stay during the credits for additional moments making it clear Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is on the way!

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 … 3 of 4 stars!