Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: May 5-7

Here are “9+ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW“!

Friday

Friday – Sunday

Mayfest at Trinity Park – according to their website, “Come help us celebrate Mayfest’s 45th Anniversary as a way to thank the community for all their support over the past 45 years. Friday, May 5th, the first 45 people in line will receive a “Party Pass” that will allow them free entrance into the festival for the rest of the weekend and a FREE Mayfest Koozie! Our hope is every citizen will be able to join us this year as we celebrate all the magic of Mayfest!”

Texas Scottish Festival and Highland Games at Mavericks Stadium – their website notes, “The skirl of the Pipes, the cheers of encouragement for the Athletic events, and the swirling of the Highland Dancers reminds all Scots of our rich and glorious heritage. The Texas Scottish Festival and Highland Games turns 31 this year! Join in the celebration and beginning of a fourth decade as one of the premiere Scottish entertainment festivals in the country.”

Saturday

Kentucky Derby Day at Lone Star Park – Grand Prairie – according to their website, ” Catch the “Run for the Roses” on Saturday, May 6. It’s the 143rd running of the Grade 1, Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the Triple Crown. Lone Star Park’s Grandstand will open early at 10:30 a.m. so you can catch the entire Churchill Downs race card. The first live Lone Star Park race will begin at 1:35 p.m. and the simulcast of the Kentucky Derby, live from Churchill Downs, will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. Advance wagering will be available Friday, May 5 for the entire Saturday Churchill Downs card. Don’t miss the “greatest two minutes in sports”, the Kentucky Derby!

Dallas Cinco de Mayo at Oak Cliff Cultural Center – per their website, “the Dallas Cinco de Mayo is the biggest and longest running (30 years) celebration with a parade and fiesta. It is held on historic Jefferson Blvd., considered the epicenter of one of the most important commercial and cultural zones of the Mexican American community. It is produced by the Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts, a non-profit 501(C)3 organization whose purpose it to promote the arts and education. There are several activities planned as part of the celebration including, the Big Parade from 10am to 12pm with colorful floats and marching bands, tailgating, and the awards; the Fiesta on Jefferson from 10am to 4pm, with Storefront Booths, Street Vendors and Food Trucks, DJs on every block playing a variety of musical genres, and the Cultural Expressions Showcase featuring performances by ballet folklorico, mariachis, live bands and more.”

Plano Asiafest at Haggard Park – their website notes, “The 14th annual Plano AsiaFest encourages you to come check out our festival’s food, booths, and performances. Don’t miss out on this wonderful blend of Asian cultures!

Saturday & Sunday

Cottonwood Art Festival at Cottonwood Park – per their website, “There is an art to having fun at Cottonwood! Join us for this spring’s show on May 6-7 in Richardson, TX at Cottonwood Park (map). This FREE semi-annual event features works from the nation’s top visual artists and has been a part of Richardson life for over forty years. The festival takes place on the first full weekend in May and the first full weekend in October each year. Now in its 48th year, the semi-annual Cottonwood Art Festival is a juried show. Jurors have selected over 240 artists from 800 submissions to exhibit their museum-quality work at the festival. The artists compete in 14 categories: 2D Mixed Media, 3D Mixed Media, Ceramics, Digital, Drawings/Pastels, Fiber, Glass, Jewelry, Leather, Metalwork, Painting, Photography, Sculpture and Wood. Rated as one of the top art festivals in the United States, the prestigious show is the premier fine art event in North Texas. Each Spring and Fall a featured artist is selected to represent the festival. Cottonwood isn’t just about the art, though. The festival also features local bands who perform the best in rock, country, jazz, blues, swing and folk. Be sure to check out the Lakeside Courtyard, where you can sit in the shade by the lake and relax while you enjoy the music. Food and spirits are also available in the courtyard, so drop by and savor the beautiful atmosphere and ambience of the courtyard at Cottonwood.”

Sunday

3rd Annual Rahr-B-Q Steak Cook-Off Benefiting “Hope Center For Autism”

World’s Largest Dog Day at Dr. Pepper Ballpark – finally happens! Bring your dog for a fun day at the ballpark with fun contests, a talent show, grooming lessons, enclosed free play area, giveaways, and more. If you don’t have a dog and want one, visit the adoption groups to learn more about finding one!

Now – May 29

Scarborough Renaissance Festival at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Grounds in Waxahachie – offers interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style set in the days of King Henry VIII! Enjoy full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance entertainment on 27 stages. Discover exquisite crafts in 200 village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Partake in Renaissance rides and games of skill and feast on food & drink fit for a king. For the more discerning tastes there are daily wine and beer tastings as well. Plus, every weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events. Congratulations to all our 98.7K-LUV ticket winners!

Enjoy the weekend while listening to 98.7K-LUV!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP