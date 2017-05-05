Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Received A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Congrats to one of the greatest celebrities couples of all time! Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are the proud new owners of a shiny star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It’s about dang time too! These two have been working in Hollywood for over 50 years. Their two careers combined, is over 100 years in the biz!

The couple had a rare opportunity to do their star ceremony together, which is completely adorable.

As expected, there were tons of celebs that showed up to pay tribute, including Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon, and Quentin Tarantino.

Both Hawn and Russell have new movies! Be sure to check out Kurt Russell this weekend in the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie and Goldie Hawn in Snatched next weekend.