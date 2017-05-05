‘Happy Days’ Cast Members Reunite at Erin Moran Memorial

May 5, 2017 9:49 AM
Scott Baio tweeted a photo of he and his TV colleagues from the iconic show.

 

Seems perfect that the gathering was held at the home of Marion Ross – ‘Mrs. C.’ house in Woodland Hills. The cast photo includes Baio (Chachi), Anson Williams (Potsie), Donny Most (Ralph), Ron Howard (Richie) and Cathy Silvers. Remember Jenny Piccolo? Henry Winkle (Fonzie) wasn’t able to attend due to a professional commitment.

 

It was very emotional,” Cathy Silvers told US Magazine. “We were a private family and a public family. It’s an interesting dynamic.”

 

In the bittersweet tweet, Scott says they’re ‘Celebrating the Life of Erin Moran.’

 

Ron Howard recently told ‘The Talk’ he had no idea his TV sister Erin was sick with cancer complications.

 

“She was always the kid on the set, in a way. When I think of her then, which is how I choose to think of her, she was this feisty, spirited little girl,” said Howard.

 

Moran died on April 22.

