Only In Texas Will You Find The Back Of A Pickup Truck Filled With Dr. Pepper

May 5, 2017 6:59 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: BED, Dr. Pepper, pickup, Soda, soft drink, Texas, Truck

Everything is bigger and better in Texas, even our thirst for delicious soft drinks.

Dr. Pepper is a staple of Texas. It’s been around since 1880, made right here in the great state of Texas. Heck, we even have a museum in Waco devoted to the delicious twenty-three flavors.

If you are born and raised in this great state, this picture shouldn’t be all that surprising. We love us some DP! However, if you are new to Texas, you might think this is insane.

Dr. Pepper, Whataburger and Bluebonnets. from texas

Yes! This is what dreams are made of right here.

