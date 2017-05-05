“Patch” The One-Eyed Horse Wins Hearts Of Racing Fans and Will Run Tomorrow’s Kentucky Derby

The 143rd Kentucky Derby runs tomorrow!

One of the horses has become a favorite among racing fans and on social media… not because of talent… but because of of having one eye, as reported by The Washington Post.

The horse’s name… is “Patch.”

“Patch” is a 3-year-old thoroughbred that lost an eye due to an ulcer that did not heal.

How does “Patch” feel about anyone in doubt?

To everyone who says a horse without a left eye can't win the @KentuckyDerby from Post 20. pic.twitter.com/tu4b0VVway — Patch (@PatchHorse) May 3, 2017

"I'm just proud of the horse." Trainer Todd Pletcher pic.twitter.com/rwM6YrSgAQ — Patch (@PatchHorse) May 4, 2017

Fortunately, losing one eye doesn’t bring a close to Patch’s career. Horses have the largest eyes of any land mammals and their horizontal pupils give them an incredible side-to-side view, according to cognitive scientist Janet L. Jones, who trains horses.

“Patch” does have to be concerned with the possibility of a horse on the track bumping him from the left, but the likelihood of such happening is low, because doing so… is a foul.

Nicole M. Scherrer, a clinical assistant professor of ophthalmology at the New Bolton Center of University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine says, “It definitely makes me very happy for [Patch] to go out and do this successfully and show people that horses with one eye adjust amazingly”…“They’re so much more adjustable than humans.”

Best wishes to “Patch” for tomorrow’s Kentucky Derby and to everyone involved with his care and career.