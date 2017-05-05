See Which States Rank Highest In The “2017 Most Fun States In America”

May 5, 2017 1:40 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: 2017 Most Fun States In America, Most Fun States In America

WalletHub recently compared all 50 states across 22 key indicators to create their 2017 Most Fun States In America list.

Source: WalletHub

 

Nevada – #1. Yeah, makes sense.

Texas… #34? Really? Idaho is more fun than Texas? Rhode Island too? You can drive through Rhode Island in a short period of time. Hmm? Guess their “fun” is highly condensed.

Seems we need more entertainment for the approximately 6,800 people moving into the DFW area, monthly.  Plus, with North Texas house prices being up around 40% the past 4 years, those paying the price, will want their moneys worth in more than one way. Then again, if we build more entertainment, even more people will move into the state, and our highways will be under construction 24/7. Oh, we’re already doing that. Fine. Then bring it on. Lol!

Also, if we want more tourism, we have to give tourists a reason to visit.

Continue pouring the concrete, please.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by connecting with me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and @987KLUVBlakeP

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live