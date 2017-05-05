See Which States Rank Highest In The “2017 Most Fun States In America”

WalletHub recently compared all 50 states across 22 key indicators to create their 2017 Most Fun States In America list.

Nevada – #1. Yeah, makes sense.

Texas… #34? Really? Idaho is more fun than Texas? Rhode Island too? You can drive through Rhode Island in a short period of time. Hmm? Guess their “fun” is highly condensed.

Seems we need more entertainment for the approximately 6,800 people moving into the DFW area, monthly. Plus, with North Texas house prices being up around 40% the past 4 years, those paying the price, will want their moneys worth in more than one way. Then again, if we build more entertainment, even more people will move into the state, and our highways will be under construction 24/7. Oh, we’re already doing that. Fine. Then bring it on. Lol!

Also, if we want more tourism, we have to give tourists a reason to visit.

Continue pouring the concrete, please.

