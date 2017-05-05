Southwest Pilot Thanks His 1 Millionth Passenger With Champagne Then Pays For Her Flight

May 5, 2017 8:29 AM By Rebekah Black
Finally! An airline redemption story. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come from United of Delta.

Instead, Southwest is once again proving they are the best in the business! They clearly hire the best employees too! In the case, the former military veteran and flight captain for Southwest Airlines, honored his one millionth passenger.

For the last 22 years, this pilot has been counting every single one of his passengers. When he finally hit one million, he bought her a fancy bottle of champagne, then gave her cash to cover the cost of her flight.

Yes! Yes! Yes! Thank you Southwest and your awesome employees.

Listen Live