Texas’ Vehicle Inspections a Thing of the Past?

Vehicle inspections in Texas, may soon be a thing of the past as the Texas Senate has approved a bill that would eliminate the state’s mandatory safety inspections.

Most states including Florida and California have also dropped state safety inspections, as the federal government no longer requires them.

Inspections test for things such as properly-working horns, brakes and brake lights, headlights and seat belts among other things.

Emissions inspections would still be required for drivers within the state’s more populous counties.

Although the bill has passed through Senate, it still needs to pass the House for approval.