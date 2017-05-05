The aTrolla Music Festival Has Been Cancelled

May 5, 2017 4:52 AM By Jody Dean
atrolla music festival, Cancelled, Reunion Tower

Bad news. We are so sorry to announced that the aTrolla Musica Festival has been cancelled.

We found out late Thursday night that the show was no longer happening at Reunion Tower this Saturday, May 6th. According to a festival spokesperson,

“The  lack of demand from concertgoers for this event has left organizers with no choice but to cancel the event rather than rescheduling.”

For those of you who have already bought tickets, you will get a full refund. If you bought your tickets from a third party source like Groupon, you will need to contact the purchase point directly. If you have any other questions, please email info@atrollafest.com.

Such a bummer. Hope every one has a great weekend!

