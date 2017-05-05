The Walking Dead’s Jadis AKA Pollyanna McIntosh: “A Fan Once Asked Me To Touch Her Apple”

Ok Walking Dead fans, interested in meeting Jadis aka Pollyanna McIntosh this weekend? Allow us to point you in the direction of Texas Frightmare Weekend at the DFW Hyatt Regency, going on now through May 7th, 2017.

The stars from all your favorite horror movies and TV shows will be there. Lucky for us though, we got a sneak peak of the weekend with an interview Pollyanna McIntosh! As you probably already know, Pollyanna just signed on for Season 8 of the Walking Dead. Unfortunately, she has zero details about what the new season holds. She did give a quick shoutout to the cast though. It seems like she loved every minute of filming Season 7.

Now if you’ve seen the show, you’ve probably spent a little time thinking about Jadis’ haircut. As Pollyanna called it…”a good comparison to Spock.” But what we really want to know is if she really had to cut her hair for the part. Believe it or not, but that is her real haircut. Apparently she was filming a movie where her character was required to have that cut. So when she went in to audition for Jadis, the crew wanted her to keep it!

This also isn’t her first rodeo when it comes to comic con type events. If you’ve ever been to one of these things, there are always a few people that stand out. Sometimes fans will give their favorites actors gifts, etc. So we asked Pollyanna, “what’s the weirdest gift you’ve ever received?” The question never disappoints. She began telling us a story about one of her young fans who showed up to her table with a green apple. She pushed it in Pollyanna’s direction asking her, “Will you touch my apple?” As it turns out, Tom Payne, who plays Jesus gave her this apple the year before. she had been keeping it in her freezer and was trying to get the entire cast to touch it.

Wow! You can’t make that kind of stuff up!

Go see Pollyanna McIntosh at Texas Frightmare Weekend!