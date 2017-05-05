Turns Out Taco Bell Has A Secret Menu, Too

Refinery29 has compiled an impressive list of secret items on Taco Bell’s menu. Some of these sound dang delicious!
- “Hold The Beans, Add The Beef”: don’t dig the beans? Here’s a way to get more beef.
- “Fresco Style”: the Bell will drop the meat, sour cream and cheese if you eat vegan.
- “Make Your Own Lava” (Spicy Cheese Sauce): yes, you can make your own Lava sauce! Mix two or three packets of fire sauce in with a side of nacho cheese…and you’re set!
- “DLT It”: this is secret speak for adding on or swapping out a Doritos Locos Taco shell.
Source: Refinery29