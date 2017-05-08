August Marks The 20 Year Anniversary of Princess Diana’s Death

The actual date isn’t until August, but already the remembrances of Diana, Princess of Wales have begun – marking twenty years since she was killed in an auto accident. It was a huge, life-altering moment for a generation of women now in their 30s and 40s, and it was also one of the very first stories that broke on the web – nine years before Twitter was born.

It all began last night with an ABC special hosted by Martin Bashir – who raises a lot of red flags for me. But it did start me thinking, what else do you recall from 1997? A short list, no one should ever forget.

10. Tiger wins the Masters at 21

9. Rocky Mountain jeans for women

8. The Macarena

7. Whassup?

6. Furby

5. Napster

4. Pogs

3. Frasier

2. Tamagotchi

1. MMMbop