Fidget Spinners are all the rage for the kids right now. They’re supposed to be for those kids that deal with ADHD, because they can keep attention for hours at a time.

Of course, there are people who are using them to do experiments. Like this guy, who wanted to speed up the Fidget Spinners to 1000 miles per hour to see if it could shatter the glass on a new Samsung Galaxy S8 display.

In one day, these guys had over two million hits. As of today, almost five million!

Enjoy.