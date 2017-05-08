Chris Rock Admits to Three Affairs During His Marriage: “One Famous”

In a case of life imitating art, a source tells the New York Post that the now-divorced Chris Rock had an affair with actress Kerry Washington during a movie shoot a decade ago.

This comes on the heels of a new Rolling Stone interview where Chris Rock admits he cheated on his now ex-wife with three women: “One famous, one semi-famous, and one a member of the retail class.”

Kerry and Chris co-starred in the 2007 movie I Think I Love My Wife. The source said, “He was cheating on his wife with Kerry for like six months. Ironically, that’s when they were filming about Chris having fantasies of cheating on his wife.”

At the time of the shooe, Kerr had just ended a three-year engagement to actor David Moscow. When asked about the long-ago affair, he was very tight-lipped, saying “No comment.”

One of Rock’s friends maintains he was separated from his wife while filming I Think I Love My Wife. Chris Rock has joked that his stand-up tour this year is The Alimony Tour. His twenty year marriage to Malaak Compton-Rock was final in December of last year.

Kerry is now married to NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha. They have two young children.