“Cloud Eggs” Are Instagram’s Latest Healthy Meal Obsession

Oh goodness, as if you needed another reason to want eggs for every meal.

Instagram’s latest pretty food obsession is “cloud eggs.” The eggs are separated, whipped until they are super fluffy, and the yolks are returned to the center of the cloudy egg structure and they just look so darn cute!

Cloud Eggs look difficult, but the directions don’t seem too complicated, plus they only contain about 160 calories!

Follow along below and let us know how yours turn out!

Separate the egg yolks from the whites Whisk the whites until it has a fluffy and thick texture. Fold in any extra ingredients (cheese, ham, bacon, etc) here. Place whites in small piles on a baking sheet. Make sure to leave a hole for the yolk. Put in the oven for 5-8 minutes or until the whites begin to brown. Take out of the oven and fill the holes with the yolk. Place back in the other and bake for three more minutes. Remove and enjoy.

Via Telegraph