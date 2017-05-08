Couple En Route to Airport Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver in Far North Dallas

There’s an outpouring on social media from friends of Luis Solano and Promise Hamilton. He was 26; she, 23.

The young couple was killed near Frankford and the Dallas North Tollway were on their way to DFW Airport. The Dallas Morning News reports that Hamilton worked as a graphic designer for the Dallas Stars and was heading to France to study art abroad. Solano was a UTA student, one semester from graduating with an aerospace engineering degree.

Two names now carved in a tree near Frankford & tollway. Dallas Police say Luis Solano & Promise Hamilton were hit & killed by drunk driver. pic.twitter.com/aR1NdGw3vs — Allison Harris (@allisonfox4news) May 8, 2017

The YouCaring fundraiser has been set up for Hamilton’s family has already raised more than half its $20,000 goal.

Our hearts go out to their friends and families during this awful tragedy.