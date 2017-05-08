Donald Trump’s Walk Of Fame Star Defaced Again, This Time With A Toilet That Says “Take A Trump”

Strike three against President Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Back in April, someone took a permanent marker to it, writing “$%#@ Trump.” Prior to that, a man smashed it to pieces with a hammer. Well, here we go again. Trump’s star has been “enhanced” with a gold toilet that reads, “Take a Trump.”

Sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, a toilet appears next to the President’s star. Not only that, but the toilet was filled with some sort of wet substance. Gross! The back of the toilet lid also featured a pig wearing a crown.

So far no one has reported the vandalism, nor do police have any ideas as to whom may have pulled the prank. However, you have to think after all this damage to the star that perhaps some type of security will be put in place soon.