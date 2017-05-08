Fireworks “Oreos” In Stores TODAY!

Earlier this year, word was out about the NEW “Firework Oreo”, which is now in stores!

People reports This limited edition Oreo has the regular chocolate sandwich cookie with creme filling, plus rainbow-colored popping candy mixed into the middle, which ads a sparkling difference.

Wonder how many you have to eat to wake you from a deep sleep? Ha!

Now, Nabisco is letting fans choose the next limited edition Oreo by entering their flavor idea using the hashtag #MyOreoCreationcontest. Three finalists will win $25,000 each and their idea will be in stores May 2018. The winner will have “unprecedented fan access to top secret Oreo creations” and received $500,000!