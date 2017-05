According to the Boston Globe, that with a change in the footwear industry men’s shoe options are growing, and as a result men are buying more shoes.

Men in the US spent over $26 billion on shoes last year, which is nearly a $24 billion increase form 2014.

At that rate the men’s shoe sales could out pace women, which has been in the $30 billion range.

Are you or the men in your life buying more shoes?

Let us know in the comments below.