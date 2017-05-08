SEE The NEW and FINAL Trailer for “Wonder Woman”

In case you’ve missed the story line, Diana, princess of Amazons, was trained to be an unbeatable warrior.

After growing up on a secure island paradise, Diana comes across a crashed World War II American pilot who tells her of the outside world and the conflict that is consuming it. Diana believes she can end the war and leaves her home to do so.

While fighting alongside mortal man, Diana learns more about her powers and the destiny she is to fulfill.

Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright, opens Friday June 2.