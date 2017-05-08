Study Shows Correlation Between Expensive Engagement Rings, Higher Divorce Rates

Researchers at Emory University analyzed data from 3,000 couples and arrived at thought-provoking findings.

The subjects studied were heterosexual adults who had once been married for more than 13 years.

Men who spent between $2,000 and $4,000 on an engagement ring were 1.3 times more likely to get divorced than those who spend between $500 and $2,000. “If wedding expenditures are indeed associated with debt stress, then it is possible that wedding expenses raise the likelihood of marital dissolution given that prior literature suggests a link between economic stress and marital dissolution,” said the study entitled: ‘A Diamond is Forever’ and Other Fairy Tales: The Relationship between Wedding Expenses and Marriage Duration.

Costs of the actual wedding also had a link to significantly higher divorce rates, i.e. $20,000 vs $5,000 to $10,000.

Spending less than $1k on the wedding itself is associated with a lower divorce rate; however, spending less than $500 on the RING is not a good thing as far as these divorce stats. Apparently there is a ‘sweet spot’ of spending on your sweetie.