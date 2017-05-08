Vin Diesel Remembers Paul Walker During His MTV Awards Speech

The Fast and The Furious franchise managed to take home the MTV Generation Award on Sunday night. The award itself celebrates an artist for their major achievements in movies. Not only is the award given for talent, but it’s also given for the way they live their personal lives as well.

In years past, the award has gone to one person. This year, the award went to all eight Fast and Furious movies.

Vin Diesel along with Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster took the stage to accept the award. Vin Diesel spoke on behalf of the franchise or as he calls it, his “family.” Vin Diesel also recognized the late Paul Walker saying…

“I could never stand on this stage and talk about Fast and Furious without giving love to my brother Pablo. Our brother Pablo. We hope you’re proud. “

You can watch the entire speech HERE.