All 374 Rolling Stones Songs Ranked

If you’re thinking “Brown Sugar,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” or “Honky Tonk Women” topped the list, you won’t get no “Satisfaction.”

Vulture.com examined and ranked all Rolling Stones songs – a whopping 374!

Here are the Top 10 followed by the Final 10.

TOP 10:

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” – Let It Bleed: “The final track on Let It Bleed includes everything that made the Stones such a force during the band’s greatest period. There’s formal wit (the boys’ choir and French-horn lines), Mick’s keen and clear-eyed lyrics (he hits on envy, hope, spite, cynicism), Keith’s foundational riffing and the rhythm section’s subtly powerful groove.” “Gimme Shelter” – Let It Bleed “Beast of Burden” – Some Girls “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” – Through the Past, Darkly (Big Hits Vol. 2) “Sympathy for the Devil” – Beggar’s Banquet “Paint It Black” – Aftermath “Honky Tonk Women” – Through the Past, Darkly (Big Hits Vol. 2) “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” – Out of Our Heads “Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow?” – Big Hits (High Tide and Green Grass) “Brown Sugar” – Sticky Fingers

FINAL 10:

365. “Now I’ve Got a Witness (Like Uncle Gene and Uncle Phil)” – The Rolling Stones (England’s Newest Hitmakers)

The Rolling Stones (England’s Newest Hitmakers) 366. “Baby Break It Down” – Voodoo Lounge

– Voodoo Lounge 367. “On With the Show” – Their Satanic Majesties Request

– Their Satanic Majesties Request 368. “Key to the Highway” – Dirty Work

– Dirty Work 369. “Short and Curlies” – It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll

– It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll 370. “Harlem Shuffle” – Dirty Work

– Dirty Work 371. “Melody” – Black and Blue

– Black and Blue 372. “Going Home” – Aftermath

– Aftermath 373. “Indian Girl” – Emotional Rescue

– Emotional Rescue 374. “Sing This All Together (See What Happens)” – Their Satanic Majesties Request: “The gaudy album from which this song comes isn’t nearly as much of a post–Sgt. Pepper’s trend-chasing psychedelic disaster as is commonly believed. Except, that is, for this song, a full eight-and-a-half-minute musical blart.

Get the full list right HERE.