American Idol Is Returning To TV

May 9, 2017 8:59 AM By David Rancken
After much speculation, it’s official...American Idol is making a return to television.

Of course there will be a few slight changes, like the network. Looks like Idol will now be on ABC. Unfortunately, we don’t know if the judges or even the host will return to the singing series. ABC will announced that information at a later time.

Ben Sherwood, the co-chairman, Disney Media Networks and President, Disney|ABC said…

“American Idol on ABC… that has a nice ring to it. Idol is an entertainment icon, and now it will air where it belongs, in ABC’s lineup of addictive fan favorites alongside Dancing With the Stars and The Bachelor.”

Yeah, let’s take a poll?

