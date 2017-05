Congrats to Bristol Palin and hubby Dakota Meyer on the birth of their baby girl.

The proud parents were more than happy to share the good news of the birth of Atlee Bay, who is the second child for the couple and new little sister to Sailor. Palin also has an older son Tripp with Levi Johnston.

welcome to the world Atlee Bay 🎀💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on May 8, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

And of course, grandma Sarah is super excited too!

Congrats!