Check Out The Trailer For Blade Runner 2049

May 9, 2017 6:14 AM By David Rancken
Harrison Ford is back as Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2049. Not only that, but he brought along Ryan Gossling, Robin Wright, Jared Leto, and Dave Bautista.

It’s been thirty years since the original Blade Runner hit theaters. And from the looks of things, the movie will pick up thirty years later. There’s a new blade runner aka Ryan Gossling who discovers a secret that could send society into chaos. This discovery sends Gossling (Officer K) on a hunt to find Deckhard who has been missing for the last thirty years.

Honestly, the trailer looks pretty spectacular, visually. However, if you haven’t seen the first Blade Runner, this trailer probably won’t make a whole lot of sense. In fact, we actually had to read the plot synopsis to know what’s happening in the trailer.

Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on October 6th, 2017.

