Country Singer Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Are Having A Baby

May 9, 2017 6:40 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Baby, brittany kerr, country singer, jason aldean, pregnant

Congrats are in order for Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany! The couple just announced they are having a baby!

This will be the third child for Jason. He has two girls from a previous relationship. As for Brittany, this will be her first baby.

Of course the happy couple just couldn’t hide their excitement any longer. Both of them posted their baby announcement pic to Instagram, even using #bunintheoven, in case you didn’t understand what their t-shirts meant.

It doesn’t seem like pregnancy was an easy process for the couple.  According to Brittany’s post, she said…This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears…

“The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!!”

Congrats!!!

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live