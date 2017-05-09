Country Singer Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Are Having A Baby

Congrats are in order for Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany! The couple just announced they are having a baby!

This will be the third child for Jason. He has two girls from a previous relationship. As for Brittany, this will be her first baby.

Of course the happy couple just couldn’t hide their excitement any longer. Both of them posted their baby announcement pic to Instagram, even using #bunintheoven, in case you didn’t understand what their t-shirts meant.

Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven👶🏼 A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 8, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

It doesn’t seem like pregnancy was an easy process for the couple. According to Brittany’s post, she said…This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears…

“The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!!”

Congrats!!!