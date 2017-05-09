Disney World Orlando To Host “American Idol” Auditions

With ABC becoming the new home for American Idol, major decisions must be made, including audition locations

With this in mind, ABC will hold auditions at Disney World – Orlando, as reported by TMZ.

The decision is wise for (3) important reasons:

ABC owns Disney it promotes Disney amusement parks less expensive versus filming at various cities

Plus, a TMZ source says there may be auditions at Disneyland in California.

While with FOX, American Idol had been very costly to produce and this will reduce expenses, considerably.

So, if you or someone you know wants to audition for the upcoming American Idol, prepare to pack sunscreen.

