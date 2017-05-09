Emmitt Smith: I’ll Never Forget The Moment Jerry Springer Outscored Me On DWTS

May 9, 2017 11:04 AM By Jody Dean
Every year, we get a surprise visit from the one and only Emmitt Smith!!! It’s that time of year again for the Emmitt Smith Celebrity Invitational. Emmitt and his wife Pat are truly great people, who are working hard to make our world a better place. They’ve raised millions of dollars for charity and this year will be no different.

Needless to say, but they’ve enlisted a whole slew of celebs to join them this year for the gala on Friday Night at the Omni Hotel in Dallas. As for Saturday, well that’s golf day, which will be held at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney.

